150th Fairabration Wrap up

The Nebraska State Fair proves Nebraska Strong. State Fair officials are pleased that the final few days of the fair were dry and attendance was substantial. Despite the challenges of Mother Nature there are many achievements worth note.

Strong growth in livestock and small animal entries

Significant growth in sponsorships

4-H was represented by 10,000 entries from all 93 counties

FFA reported the best show in both the quality and number of animals fueled by the growth of 40 new FFA Chapters in 2019.

Record participation in the Truck and Tractor Pull

The addition of fireworks

Performance by the University of Nebraska Marching Band

The first polo match in Fair history

Record numbers at the Nebraska Strong Ranch Rodeo

12 concerts in 11 days

4-H and FFA Livestock Shows (Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019)

(4-H Sheep show, FFA Beef Showmanship, 4-H Beef Showmanship, FFA Breeding Beef Show, Nebraska Elite Showmanship)

4-H/FFA Livestock Show (Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019)

(FFA Market Beef, 4-H Market Sheep, FFA Goat Showmanship, Final Drive/Parade of Champions)

4-H/FFA Livestock Show (Monday, Sept. 2, 2019)

(4-H Market Beef, Fed Steer Challenge, FFA Market Lambs, 4-H Market Swine Show)

4-H/FFA Final Drive/Parade of Champions (Monday, Sept 2, 2019)

These broadcasts were made possible by Rod’s Power Sports. If you missed them at the fair, be sure to stop by their booth at Husker Harvest Days!