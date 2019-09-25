class="post-template-default single single-post postid-409992 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
15th Annual Galaxy of Stars(R) Talent Search Results

BY Galaxy of Stars | September 25, 2019
15th Annual Galaxy of Stars(R) Talent Search Results

GRAND ISLAND – Nebraska State Fair and Vision Productions, Inc. presented the 15th Annual Galaxy of Stars® Talent Search two-day competition at Fonner Park in Grand Island; the semi-finals on Saturday, Aug. 31 and the finals on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Since its beginning in 1993, the Galaxy of Stars® Talent Search has grown to be the biggest talent search in Nebraska, featuring singers, dancers, instrumentalists and a variety of acts from all ages. Twenty-seven acts from across Nebraska competed on the CHI Health Stage in the Family Fun Zone.

All semi-finalist contestants received a Galaxy of Stars® Medal. The highest-scoring performances in the talent search advanced to the finals with contestants competing for over $7,500.00 in prizes, cash, trophies & a Nashville recording package.

 

FINALISTS – Nineteen acts, listed in random order, advanced to the finals:

 

COMETS (12 & Under) – Taelyn Baumert, Dance, ClarksonSteps at Tiffany’s Prep Team, Dance; Tynzlee HakeClarkson; Jurnee MullenhoffLeighAddison HeardHowells; Alyvea GroteluschenColumbusAva BaumertClarkson; Ella BaumertClarkson; Chelsy BrabecClarksonRaegan Roebuck, Dance, Genoa.

 

SHOOTING STARS (13 to 18) – Elise Anderson, Vocal, LincolnSarah Koca, Vocal, Martell; The Renegades, Group Vocal: Aaron Vrbka (tenor), Bede Fulton (Lead), John Blatchford (Bass), Nik Barger (Baritone), Lincoln; Logan Becher, Leigh& Quintessence Indra, Clarkson, Group Dance; Azreyah Cole, Vocal, LincolnAdysen ZiemannPleasant Dale& Trinity McMillanCrete, Group Dance; Daelyn Mues, Vocal, CulbertsonTaylor Smith, Vocal, KearneyChandler Schmit; Vocal/Guitar, LincolnBSD DancersKenzie Tonniges, OsceolaKianna Cruise, St EdwardMacyn Norris, ColumbusMorisyn MarkerColumbusEmersyn PrososkiOsceolaLiberty Larsen, Columbus.

 

NOVAS (19 & Over) – Mason Harouff, Vocal, Lincoln; Melissa McBride, Variety/Baton, OmahaTazalea Scott, Vocal, Westerville;  Jared Ehrke, Vocal, Lincoln;  Sonie Kuhlman,

Vocal, North Platte;  Breezy Ortega, Vocal, McCook.

 

NEBRASKA STATE FAIR AWARDS AND WINNERS

 

Cash awards were presented by Vision Productions, Inc. and Nebraska State Fair. Trophies and medals presented by Awards Plus, Kelly Kava and Michelle Mariani, Grand Island, and Vision Productions, Inc. Nashville recording package for an overall vocalist was presented by Terri Krolikowski, Ideal Health, Lincoln, Mark Allen, Benchmark Productions, Nashville, and Vision Productions, Inc., Nashville.

 

Overall Awards:

 

MEGASTAR              (Highest Scoring Contestant Overall)

$1,000 cash and trophy: Sonie Kuhlman, Vocal, North Platte

 

SHINING STAR         (Highest Scoring Contestant(s) in Star Quality, “The Shine Factor”)

$100 cash and trophy:  Sonie Kuhlman, Vocal, North Platte

 

SUPERSTAR              (Voted Overall Best Performance by All Contestants)

$100 cash and trophy: Steps at Tiffany’s Prep Team:

                                    Tynzlee Hake, Jurnee Mullenhoff, Addison Heard, Alyvea

                                    Groteluschen, Ava Baumert, Ella Baumert, Chelsy Brabek

                                    Group Dance, Clarkson, Leigh, Howells  

 

PEOPLES CHOICE     (Voted Overall Best Performance by Audience)

$100 cash and trophy: Steps at Tiffany’s Prep Team,

                                     Group Dance, Clarkson, Leigh, Howells

 

DANCE AWARD         (Highest Scoring Dance – All Age Divisions)

                                    Raegan Roebuck, Genoa

 

VOCAL AWARD         (Highest Scoring Individual or Group – All Age Divisions)

                                    Presented by Terri Krolikowski, Ideal Health Lincoln, Mark Allen,

Benchmark Productions, Inc., Nashville, and Vision Productions, Inc.

 

       Nashville Recording Package ($4,500 value) – Includes production

       consultation, national song search, studio musicians, background

       singers, produced, mixed and mastered.

Sonie Kuhlman, Vocal, North Platte

 

Age Division Awards:

 

COMETS (12 & Under)

 

1st  Place        $250 cash and trophy:  Raegan Roebuck, Dance, Genoa

2nd Place        $150 cash and trophy:  Steps at Tiffany’s Prep Team,

                                                              Group Dance, Clarkson, Leigh, Howells

3rd Place         $100 cash and trophy:  Taelyn Baumert, Dance, Clarkson

 

 

 

SHOOTING STARS (13 to 18)

 

1st  Place     $250 cash and trophy:  Azreyah Cole, Vocal, Lincoln

2nd Place     $150 cash and trophy:  BSD Dancers, Group Dance,

                                                               Columbus, Osceola, St. Edward

3rd Place      $100 cash and trophy:   Elise Anderson, Vocal, Lincoln

 

NOVAS (19 & Over)

 

1st  Place        $250 cash and trophy: Sonie Kuhlman, Vocal, North Platte

2nd Place        $150 cash and trophy: Melissa McBride, Variety/Baton, Omaha

3rd Place         $100 cash and trophy: Tazalea Scott, Vocal, Westerville

 

GALAXY OF STARS® FEATURED ENTERTAINERS included 2013 Mega Star Justin Kane, Oakland; 2017 Mega Star Carly Cremers, Hastings; Candace Sutter, Council Bluffs, IA; Katie Goesch, Gresham, and Janelle Grace, Nashville.                                 

 

NEBRASKA STATE FAIR VETERANS DAY PROGRAM: The featured entertainer was 2013 Mega Star and Navy Veteran Justin Kane from Oakland.

 

To schedule an interview with local winners, contact Wynne Adams at 615-495-7375. For additional information, award and performance pictures, go to the official Galaxy of Stars® website at www.galaxyofstarstalentsearch.com and Nebraska State Fair website at www.statefair.org.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
