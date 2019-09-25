15th Annual Galaxy of Stars(R) Talent Search Results

GRAND ISLAND – Nebraska State Fair and Vision Productions, Inc. presented the 15th Annual Galaxy of Stars® Talent Search two-day competition at Fonner Park in Grand Island; the semi-finals on Saturday, Aug. 31 and the finals on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Since its beginning in 1993, the Galaxy of Stars® Talent Search has grown to be the biggest talent search in Nebraska, featuring singers, dancers, instrumentalists and a variety of acts from all ages. Twenty-seven acts from across Nebraska competed on the CHI Health Stage in the Family Fun Zone.

All semi-finalist contestants received a Galaxy of Stars® Medal. The highest-scoring performances in the talent search advanced to the finals with contestants competing for over $7,500.00 in prizes, cash, trophies & a Nashville recording package.

FINALISTS – Nineteen acts, listed in random order, advanced to the finals:

COMETS (12 & Under) – Taelyn Baumert, Dance, Clarkson; Steps at Tiffany’s Prep Team, Dance; Tynzlee Hake, Clarkson; Jurnee Mullenhoff, Leigh; Addison Heard, Howells; Alyvea Groteluschen, Columbus; Ava Baumert, Clarkson; Ella Baumert, Clarkson; Chelsy Brabec, Clarkson; Raegan Roebuck, Dance, Genoa.

SHOOTING STARS (13 to 18) – Elise Anderson, Vocal, Lincoln; Sarah Koca, Vocal, Martell; The Renegades, Group Vocal: Aaron Vrbka (tenor), Bede Fulton (Lead), John Blatchford (Bass), Nik Barger (Baritone), Lincoln; Logan Becher, Leigh, & Quintessence Indra, Clarkson, Group Dance; Azreyah Cole, Vocal, Lincoln; Adysen Ziemann, Pleasant Dale, & Trinity McMillan, Crete, Group Dance; Daelyn Mues, Vocal, Culbertson; Taylor Smith, Vocal, Kearney; Chandler Schmit; Vocal/Guitar, Lincoln; BSD Dancers: Kenzie Tonniges, Osceola; Kianna Cruise, St Edward; Macyn Norris, Columbus; Morisyn Marker, Columbus; Emersyn Prososki, Osceola; Liberty Larsen, Columbus.

NOVAS (19 & Over) – Mason Harouff, Vocal, Lincoln; Melissa McBride, Variety/Baton, Omaha; Tazalea Scott, Vocal, Westerville; Jared Ehrke, Vocal, Lincoln; Sonie Kuhlman,

Vocal, North Platte; Breezy Ortega, Vocal, McCook.

NEBRASKA STATE FAIR AWARDS AND WINNERS

Cash awards were presented by Vision Productions, Inc. and Nebraska State Fair. Trophies and medals presented by Awards Plus, Kelly Kava and Michelle Mariani, Grand Island, and Vision Productions, Inc. Nashville recording package for an overall vocalist was presented by Terri Krolikowski, Ideal Health, Lincoln, Mark Allen, Benchmark Productions, Nashville, and Vision Productions, Inc., Nashville.

Overall Awards:

MEGASTAR (Highest Scoring Contestant Overall)

$1,000 cash and trophy: Sonie Kuhlman, Vocal, North Platte

SHINING STAR (Highest Scoring Contestant(s) in Star Quality, “The Shine Factor”)

$100 cash and trophy: Sonie Kuhlman, Vocal, North Platte

SUPERSTAR (Voted Overall Best Performance by All Contestants)

$100 cash and trophy: Steps at Tiffany’s Prep Team:

Tynzlee Hake, Jurnee Mullenhoff, Addison Heard, Alyvea

Groteluschen, Ava Baumert, Ella Baumert, Chelsy Brabek

Group Dance, Clarkson, Leigh, Howells

PEOPLES CHOICE (Voted Overall Best Performance by Audience)

$100 cash and trophy: Steps at Tiffany’s Prep Team,

Group Dance, Clarkson, Leigh, Howells

DANCE AWARD (Highest Scoring Dance – All Age Divisions)

Raegan Roebuck, Genoa

VOCAL AWARD (Highest Scoring Individual or Group – All Age Divisions)

Presented by Terri Krolikowski, Ideal Health Lincoln, Mark Allen,

Benchmark Productions, Inc., Nashville, and Vision Productions, Inc.

Nashville Recording Package ($4,500 value) – Includes production

consultation, national song search, studio musicians, background

singers, produced, mixed and mastered.

Sonie Kuhlman, Vocal, North Platte

Age Division Awards:

COMETS (12 & Under)

1st Place $250 cash and trophy: Raegan Roebuck, Dance, Genoa

2nd Place $150 cash and trophy: Steps at Tiffany’s Prep Team,

Group Dance, Clarkson, Leigh, Howells

3rd Place $100 cash and trophy: Taelyn Baumert, Dance, Clarkson

SHOOTING STARS (13 to 18)

1st Place $250 cash and trophy: Azreyah Cole, Vocal, Lincoln

2nd Place $150 cash and trophy: BSD Dancers, Group Dance,

Columbus, Osceola, St. Edward

3rd Place $100 cash and trophy: Elise Anderson, Vocal, Lincoln

NOVAS (19 & Over)

1st Place $250 cash and trophy: Sonie Kuhlman, Vocal, North Platte

2nd Place $150 cash and trophy: Melissa McBride, Variety/Baton, Omaha

3rd Place $100 cash and trophy: Tazalea Scott, Vocal, Westerville

GALAXY OF STARS® FEATURED ENTERTAINERS included 2013 Mega Star Justin Kane, Oakland; 2017 Mega Star Carly Cremers, Hastings; Candace Sutter, Council Bluffs, IA; Katie Goesch, Gresham, and Janelle Grace, Nashville.

NEBRASKA STATE FAIR VETERANS DAY PROGRAM: The featured entertainer was 2013 Mega Star and Navy Veteran Justin Kane from Oakland.

To schedule an interview with local winners, contact Wynne Adams at 615-495-7375. For additional information, award and performance pictures, go to the official Galaxy of Stars® website at www.galaxyofstarstalentsearch. com and Nebraska State Fair website at www.statefair.org.