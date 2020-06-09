17 Nebr communities welcome Rural Futures Institute Student Fellows

June 8, 2020 — LINCOLN, Neb. — Seventeen Nebraska communities are welcoming students from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln (UNL), Union College and Wayne State College for an immersive, eight-week inclusive leadership development experience.

Arapahoe, Auburn, Ravenna and Wahoo as well as communities throughout Dawes, Pierce and Pawnee counties are hosts to 17 Rural Futures Institute (RFI) Student Fellows and two mentors in each area have been elevated to RFI Community Innovation Fellows.

Together, students and community innovators will move forward strategies for economic and workforce development, access and recruitment and retention of residents within the context of: early childhood education, community marketing and communications, entrepreneurship, mental health care access and inclusion. All RFI Fellows will also have the opportunity to develop as inclusive leaders through training and individual coaching sessions.

Continuing to create the future together this summer within the COVID-19 mitigation efforts was an individual decision by each of the participating fellows and a demonstration of their commitment to serve Nebraska’s rural communities and build their inclusive leadership skills, said Helen Fagan, RFI director of leadership engagement.

“While the immersion may look different than years past, all fellows will follow the local counties health and safety guidelines — the efforts will still move several community strategies forward,” Dr. Fagan said. “Many of these communities consider the students a much-needed capacity to overcome and embrace the additional challenges and opportunities from COVID-19.

“This is a difficult situation and one that requires an understanding of welcoming we have not seen in the recent past. We have a tremendous opportunity to grow together this summer.”

Fagan evolved the program in 2019 to focus explicitly on inclusion — her area of expertise and research — supported by data from the University of Nebraska at Omaha Center for Public Affairs Research. During the 2000s minority groups contributed more than half of the population growth in 16 (two-thirds of all) of the 24 counties in Nebraska that had population gains. In 74 Nebraska counties the majority population decreased, while the minority population increased.

Age, gender, race, ethnicity and experience are all elements that leaders must continue to understand and explore to create welcoming, innovative environments, Fagan said.

Rachel Willis <https://ruralfutures. nebraska.edu/rachel-williss/> of Papillon, Neb., is a junior agricultural leadership, education and communication <http://alec.unl.edu/> major at UNL. She chose to pursue the RFI Fellows experience because “everything about it is purposeful and impactful,” she said. It takes into consideration her strengths and aims to push her out of her comfort zone in a way that supports others. The opportunity to explore another part of the state and make an impact beyond “just work experience” was also enticing.

“I think COVID-19 has shown us just how connected communities actually are and how much the decision of one person can affect an entire community or even an entire state,” said Willis who will work with community leaders on marketing, economic development and tourism throughout Pawnee County, Neb. “Decisions to show support for each other can spread also. The university is seen as a source of leadership within our state and has excited students ready to help.”

Ethan Weiche <https://ruralfutures. nebraska.edu/ethan-weiche-2/> , a junior architecture <https://architecture.unl.edu/ > major at UNL and native of Plymouth, Minn., is also embracing the opportunity to work with smaller towns throughout the state.

“I think students have been afforded a great opportunity to come and study in the state of Nebraska,” Weiche said. “For four years the highest priority of students is to learn and immerse themselves in their chosen field. This is all done in the hopes that they may somehow use their particular knowledge in the future. Having lived and learned in the state for several years, to give back to the people of Nebraska only seems right.”

Weiche will be mentored by RFI Community Innovation Fellows Amber Ross <https://ruralfutures. nebraska.edu/amber-ross-3/> , director of the Ravenna Economic Development Corporation, and Gena McPherson <https://ruralfutures. nebraska.edu/gena-mcperson/> , executive director of the Ravenna Chamber of Commerce.

“Having these students in the community will be welcomed and needed more than ever with COVID-19,” McPherson said. “We need their fresh ideas and perspectives to help our businesses find a new normal, prepare for a possible re-surge of the virus and find creative innovations that could take their business in an even better direction. Accomplishing some of the projects we already had in mind prior to COVID-19 will also be a huge necessary benefit and morale boost for the community.”

Project details and fellows bios as well as ongoing updates are available at ruralfutures.nebraska.edu/ 2020fellows <http://ruralfutures.nebraska. edu/2020fellows> .