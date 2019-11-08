19 Year Old Kearney Driver Arrested Following Police Pursuit

KEARNEY – A Kearney man is in cuffs after a short pursuit Thursday. At approximately 10:05 P.M., a Kearney Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding near 2nd Avenue and 32nd Street. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, resulting in a vehicle pursuit. Once the Officer lost sight of the suspect vehicle near 35th Street and 21st Street, the pursuit was terminated. The Officer continued to check the area and located the suspect vehicle, which had crashed into a brick mailbox in the 2400 block of 35th Street and came to rest against a house on 35th Street. The home struck sustained significant damage in addition to a parked vehicle and the brick mailbox.

The suspect was identified as 19 year old Wyatt O’Brien. O’Brien was treated at the scene for minor injuries sustained during the crash and later booked into the Buffalo County Jail on charges of Flight to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, and Criminal Mischief. No other injuries were reported as a result of this incident