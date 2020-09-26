class="post-template-default single single-post postid-487580 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
2 killed in Nebraska traffic accident | KRVN Radio

2 killed in Nebraska traffic accident

BY Associated Press | September 26, 2020
Home News Regional News
2 killed in Nebraska traffic accident

WAHOO, Neb. (AP) – Two people were killed in a traffic accident just north of Wahoo, Nebraska.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s office said in a news release that the crash occurred at about 7:29 p.m. Friday when a 2010 Chevrolet Impala driven by 71-year-old Lawrence Mach of rural Weston was southbound on Highway 109 and crossed Highway 92. It was struck broadside by an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet pickup driven by 19-year-old Tristan Goracke of Fremont, Mach and his 66-year-old passenger, Margaret Mach, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup driver was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: