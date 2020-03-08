2 more of 5 suspects in Fairbury killing enter pleas

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) – Two more of five suspects in the killing of a Lincoln man in a Fairbury park last year have reached plea agreements with prosecutors.

The Beatrice Daily Sun reports that 21-year-old Logan Evans pleaded no contest Thursday to attempt of a felony in the July 1 shooting death of 28-year-old Marc Jarrell. He had been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Also Thursday, 21-year-old Caitlyn Grable, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to second-degree murder. Both Evans and Grable will be sentenced Sept. 3. Authorities say Jarrell was shot at Crystal Springs Park just southwest of Fairbury. His body was found July 8.