2 Offutt Air Force Base Residents Killed in Iowa Crash | KRVN Radio

2 Offutt Air Force Base Residents Killed in Iowa Crash

BY Scott Foster | August 6, 2020
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say two residents of Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha have been killed in a crash in Iowa, just across the Missouri River from the base.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened early Sunday morning east of the Bellevue toll bridge in rural Iowa.

Investigators say a car driven by 21-year-old Senior Airman Nicholas Johnson, of Union, New Jersey, went off the roadway and into a ditch before vaulting across the road and hitting a tree. Johnson and his passenger, 21-year-old Olivia Johnson, died at the scene.

Officials did not say how or whether the two were related.

