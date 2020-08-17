2 professors say Nebraska college refused remote teaching

Wayne, Neb. — Two Wayne State College professors say they are frustrated that their requests to teach remotely this fall were denied.

Longtime history professor 76-year-old Don Hickey said he hired an attorney after college officials rejected his request to teach remotely.

Another Wayne State history faculty member, 63-year-old Joseph Weixelman, also had his request rejected. Nebraska State College

System spokeswoman Judi Yorges said decisions were made with the best interests of students and staff in mind. She said colleges reduced class sizes and made other changes to promote safety this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.