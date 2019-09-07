2019 Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest

The Latino American Commission invites the youth of Nebraska to participate in the 13th Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest



Hispanic Heritage Month: National Hispanic Heritage Month was enacted into law on August 17, 1988 observing September 15 to October 15 as a period to celebrate the histories, cultures, and contributions of those who can trace their ancestry to Mexico, Spain, Central America, South American and the Caribbean.

For the essay, the Hispanic Heritage Month Committee is asking students to write about opportunities created by Hispanic/Latinos in Nebraska.

THEME: “2020 Census: It is about us and our schools.”

GUIDELINES: Students are encouraged to write about the upcoming 2020 Census process and the immediate impact of its results, especially on the education sector. Essays should address the following: (1) Why do you consider the 2020 Census important? (2) Why an accurate Census count is important to your schools? (3) How can you and your school get involved in the Census process, keeping in mind the challenges facing the hard-to-count populations? PRINTER FRIENDLY COPY OF GUIDELINES

ELIGIBILITY: The contest is open to Nebraska students of all ethnicities and backgrounds currently enrolled in a Nebraska public, private, special purpose, home school or magnet school (grades 10 – 12). Entries are welcome in English or Spanish and must be submitted with an entry form ( The contest is open to Nebraska students of all ethnicities and backgrounds currently enrolled in a Nebraska public, private, special purpose, home school or magnet school (grades 10 – 12). Entries are welcome in English or Spanish and must be submitted with an entry form ( see attachment RULES: Essay content must be original, typed or legibly handwritten, and double-spaced. The word length is 500 – 600 words. We reserve the right to disqualify essays that contain offensive language, political messages, or derogatory statements AWARDS: Cash prizes will be given to three winners of 10 to 12 grade. Winning students will be recognized at the Hispanic Heritage Month State Commemoration scheduled for October 11, 2019 at the Nebraska State Capitol Building in Lincoln. First place winners will be asked to read their essay at the Commemoration. The Commission reserves the right to edit essays. The scholarship awards are: $250 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place SUBMISSION: All essays due by Friday, September 20, 2019 at 5 P.M. Essays and entry forms may be submitted by email to All essays due byEssays and entry forms may be submitted by email to leo.barrientos@nebraska.gov , via fax at 402-471-4381, or mailed to: