2019 Nebraska Tourism Industry Award Winners Announced

Nebraska tourism industry members were honored at the Celebrate Nebraska Awards Banquet on Wednesday night at the Sandhills Convention Center in North Platte. The event closed out the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference organized by the Nebraska Tourism Commission and hosted by Visit North Platte.

“Our deepest congratulations go to all of the 2019 award winners,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “From the creative marketing campaigns, to the unique events and destinations that give visitors a memorable experience, there are a lot of amazing things going on in Nebraska to help bring travelers here.”

Award winners in each category included: