2020 Adams County Fairfest lineup announced!!

Click here for Shalee Peters’ interview with Adams County Fair Manager Jolene Laux

The Adams County Fairfest concert lineup has been announced. It will run July 15th-19th and feature Little Texas Wednesday night, Home Free Thursday, Dylan Scott Friday, and Gary Allan Saturday. All concerts start at 8:30PM. New this year is the institution of a “clear bag” policy. The Fairfest will conclude on Sunday afternoon with the Demolition Derby beginning at 5:00pm.

July 15th, 2020 – Little Texas – 8:30 pm

July 16th, 2020 – Home Free – 8:30 pm

July 17th, 2020 – Dylan Scott – 8:30 pm

July 18th, 2020 – Gary Allan – 8:30 pm

July 19th, 2020 – Demolition Derby – Get Bent Promotions – 5:00 pm

Single Tickets and Ticket Packs will go on sale starting at 8:00 am on Monday, March 16th, 2020. All Tickets are available online or by calling or stopping in the fairgrounds office. Ticket Packs consist of one ticket to each concert. Demo is NOT included in the ticket packs. Single Ticket prices begin at $30 and go up to $40. Ticket Pack prices begin at $90 and go up to $120. Demo Tickets – Adult $12, Children 6-12 $6. Ages five and under are free if sitting on your lap.