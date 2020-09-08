2020 Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest

The Nebraska Latino American Commission invites the youth of Nebraska to participate in the

14th Annual Hispanic Heritage Month State Commemoration Essay Contest

“Hispanic/Latinos Creating Opportunities in Nebraska”

Hispanic Heritage Month: National Hispanic Heritage Month was enacted into law on August 17, 1988 observing September 15 to October 15 as a period to celebrate the histories, cultures, and contributions of those who can trace their ancestry to Mexico, Spain, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean.

For the essay, the Hispanic Heritage Month Committee is asking students to write about “Triumph over Adversity”.

Your generation has faced the biggest pandemic in the last century. Essays should address the following: (1) How have you overcome this challenge? (2) How has your life changed? (3) 100 years from now, how will people look at this time?

Guidelines: When writing your essay, think about the future. “How will history look at this time? Was our response adequate? Did we adapt and thrived or did were we set back by the pandemic?

Eligibility: Students of all ethnicities currently enrolled in a Nebraska public, private, special purpose, home school or magnet school. There will be three categories, middle school (7-8 grade) Junior High (9-10), Senior High School (grades 11-12). Entries are welcome in English or Spanish, and include a signed entry form.

Rules: Essays must be original, typed or legibly handwritten, and double-spaced. The word length is 500 – 700 words. We reserve the right to disqualify essays that contain offensive language, political messages, or derogatory statements.

Awards: Cash prizes will be given to the three first place winners of each category. Winning students will be recognized at the Hispanic Heritage Month State Commemoration scheduled for October 2, 2020 at the Nebraska State Capitol Building in Lincoln. The Commission reserves the right to edit essays. The scholarship awards are: $300 for each winner.

Submission: All essays due by Thursday, September 20, 2020 at 5 P.M. Essays and entry forms may be submitted by email to Lazaro.Spindola@nebraska.gov , via fax at 402-471-4381, or mailed to:

Nebraska Latino American Commission

ATT: Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest

P.O. Box 94965

Lincoln, NE 68509-4965

Entry Form

Hispanic Heritage Month 2020 Essay Contest

Student’s Name: ______________________________ _____________­­­­­­___________ _____________________

Student’s Grade: Please Circle One __7______8________9_________ 10________11________12________ __

*Name of School: ______________________________ ______________________________ _____________

*Mailing Address of Student:______________________ ______________________________ ____________

*Name of Teacher and Teacher’s E-mail or Contact Information:

______________________________ ______________________________ _____________________________

(Please sign this consent form and include with your submission)

I agree to allow the use of my child’s photograph, essay and information concerning the Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest with regards to the Latino American Commission, without compensation, and grant for use by the Latino American Commission. Subject hereby releases Latino American Commission its’ officers, directors, employees, agents and all other parties in interest from any and all present or future claims, grievances, damages and causes of action that he/she may have arising out of or in connection with such use.

______________________________ ______________________________ _____________________________

(SIGNATURE) Parent/Guardian first and last name required

For Questions, contact the Nebraska Latino American Commission at (402) 471-2791 or e-mail: lazaro.spindola@nebraska.gov Please submit this entry form with your essay by: September 20, 2020.

Entries may be sent via email to: lazaro.spindola@nebraska.gov or faxed to (402) 471-4381 or mailed to:

Nebraska Latino American Commission

Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest

Attn: Lazaro Spindola

PO Box 94965

Lincoln, NE