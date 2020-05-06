2020 Nebraska Water & Natural Resources Tour Cancelled, Postponed to 2021

Lincoln, Neb. – Organizers of the 2020 Nebraska Water & Natural Resources Tour, in consultation with public health experts, have postponed the tour until 2021. The tour was to be held June 21–25 with northeast Nebraska as its focal point. The Nebraska Water Center (NWC) and Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District (CNPPID) – the tour’s co-organizers – plan to recreate the tour next year that would have occurred this year.

“It is out of an abundance of caution to protect the health of attendees and guest presenters that we take this action,” said Nebraska Water Center Director Dr. Chittaranjan Ray.

Established in 1972, the annual event draws roughly 50 participants from across Nebraska for hands-on learning about critical in-state and regional water issues. Organizers were eager about a tour that would have included, among others, stops at Nucor Steel, Ashfall Fossil Beds, Gavins Point Dam, and the Bazile Groundwater Management Area.

“Under the circumstances and with so many uncertainties about travel and lodging in the coming months, postponing the tour until 2021 seemed like the prudent thing to do” added Jeff Buettner, CNPPID’s government and public relations manager.

For more information on the Water & Natural Resources Tours, visit https://www.cnppid.com/summertour/ or https://watercenter.unl.edu/water-tour

###

Nebraska Water Center, established by Congressional mandate as one of 54 Water Resources Research Institutes in 1964, focuses on helping the University of Nebraska become an international leader in water research, teaching, extension and outreach.

Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s efforts are dedicated to providing irrigation, hydropower, wildlife habitat and recreation to western and central Nebraska.