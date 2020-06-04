2020 Phelps County Fair to center on 4-H & FFA

Phelps County Agricultural Society News Release — Now and always, the health and safety of the guests, participants and community must be the highest priority.

Due to the ever-changing COVID-19 situation and its impact on community health and well-being, the Phelps County Agricultural Society has made the incredibly difficult decision to modify

the 2020 Phelps County Fair to be only 4-H/FFA animal shows and 4-H/FFA static exhibits. The Fair was previously set for July 25-30, 2020 on the southeast corner of Holdrege.

The Phelps County Agricultural Society, Phelps County 4-H Council and Phelps County Extension are working closely together to implement the many necessary health measures to protect the youth and their families, meanwhile providing a rich, educational and positive experience for our youth.