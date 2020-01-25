20th Annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Returns to Yanney Park

The 20th Annual Polar Plunge will take place in Kearney, returning to Yanney Park to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Registration begins at 9 AM on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Yanney Park. Teams and individual plunges will start at 10:30 AM. Immediately following the plunge, the Special Olympics Nebraska and the rest of the supporters are encouraged to attend the annual Post-Plunge Party and Awards Ceremony at the Chicken Coop Sports Bar and Grill.

The Nebraska Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Started in Kearney with the first plunge held at Fort Kearney in 2001. The idea came from an officer who attended a Law Enforcement Torch Run conference and learned that other states were doing this amazing fundraiser, and its been going strong ever since.

Anyone can plunge: kids, adults, teams, individuals, law enforcement, non-law enforcement, Special Olympics athletes, etc. All of the money raised from the Polar Plunge stays in the state of Nebraska to benefit our Special Olympics athletes and programs.

The Polar Plunge is a crazy event, so fun is encouraged. Many of the plungers form teams and plunge in costumes or come up with a team theme. Some costumes and themes that have won prizes at the plunges or impressed the crowd are: togas, blue man group, Gilligan’s Island, bowling pins, penguins and Spongebob.

You can plunge as an individual or as a team. If you are plunging as a team, your whole team will enter the water at the same time. Teams entering the water can usually be as large as 12 people, but if you have more than 12 we will have your team plunge in waves.

You can register for the plunge online at http://www.firstgiving.com/sone On this site you can create your own giving page that you can email out to friends and family to solicit pledges.