212 at Nebraska meat plant test positive for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. – Officials say more than 200 workers at a northeastern Nebraska pork processing plant have tested positive for COVID-19. A joint news release by Tyson Foods and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department says 212 workers at the Tyson plant in Madison tested positive for the virus; 74 of them had no symptoms. The numbers were the results from testing from May 1-4 of 1,467 workers, contractors and vendors at the plant. The plant was shut down during that time for deep cleaning and sanitization.