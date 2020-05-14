212 at Nebraska meat plant test positive for COVID-19

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-461752 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY AP | May 14, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. – Officials say more than 200 workers at a northeastern Nebraska pork processing plant have tested positive for COVID-19. A joint news release by Tyson Foods and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department says 212 workers at the Tyson plant in Madison tested positive for the virus; 74 of them had no symptoms. The numbers were the results from testing from May 1-4 of 1,467 workers, contractors and vendors at the plant. The plant was shut down during that time for deep cleaning and sanitization.

