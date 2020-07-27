$22,000 2by2 Winning Ticket Sold in Alma

Lincoln, NE – July 27, 2020 – One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Friday, July 24 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Friday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Short Stop, 1008 7th St, in Alma. The winning numbers from Friday’s 2by2 draw were Red 08, 18, and White 06, 15. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

2by2 is run by the Multi-State Lottery Association and was introduced in June 2002. Players in Kansas, Nebraska and North Dakota have the opportunity to win up to $22,000 Monday through Sunday by playing 2by2. The odds of winning the $22,000 2by2 top prize are 1 in 105,625. The overall odds of winning any 2by2 prize are 1 in 3.59.