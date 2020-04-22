class="post-template-default single single-post postid-456925 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
29 new cases of COVID-19 reported in District | KRVN Radio

BY TRPHD | April 22, 2020
Courtesy/Two Rivers Public Health Department

KEARNEY – Twenty nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by Two Rivers Public Health Department, pushing the total to 273 in the seven-county region it serves.

New confirmed cases include:

  • Four women between the ages of 50 and 80 from Buffalo County
  • Three men between the ages of 30 and 50 from Buffalo County
  • Eleven women between the ages of 20 and 80 from Dawson County
  • Eight men between the ages of 30 and 80 in Dawson County
  • Three pediatric cases from Dawson County

No other new cases were reported in the Two Rivers district.

Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:

Dawson County – 197

Buffalo County – 61

Gosper County – 7

Kearney County – 4

Franklin County –3

Phelps County – 1

Harlan County – 0

