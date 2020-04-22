29 new cases of COVID-19 reported in District

KEARNEY – Twenty nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by Two Rivers Public Health Department, pushing the total to 273 in the seven-county region it serves.

New confirmed cases include:

Four women between the ages of 50 and 80 from Buffalo County

Three men between the ages of 30 and 50 from Buffalo County

Eleven women between the ages of 20 and 80 from Dawson County

Eight men between the ages of 30 and 80 in Dawson County

Three pediatric cases from Dawson County

No other new cases were reported in the Two Rivers district.

Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:

Dawson County – 197

Buffalo County – 61

Gosper County – 7

Kearney County – 4

Franklin County –3

Phelps County – 1

Harlan County – 0