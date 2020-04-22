29 new cases of COVID-19 reported in District

KEARNEY – Twenty nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by Two Rivers Public Health Department, pushing the total to 273 in the seven-county region it serves.
New confirmed cases include:
- Four women between the ages of 50 and 80 from Buffalo County
- Three men between the ages of 30 and 50 from Buffalo County
- Eleven women between the ages of 20 and 80 from Dawson County
- Eight men between the ages of 30 and 80 in Dawson County
- Three pediatric cases from Dawson County
No other new cases were reported in the Two Rivers district.
Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:
Dawson County – 197
Buffalo County – 61
Gosper County – 7
Kearney County – 4
Franklin County –3
Phelps County – 1
Harlan County – 0