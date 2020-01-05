class="post-template-default single single-post postid-431120 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
3-judge panel picked to weigh death penalty for Nebraska man | KRVN Radio

3-judge panel picked to weigh death penalty for Nebraska man

BY Associated Press | January 5, 2020
Home News Regional News
3-judge panel picked to weigh death penalty for Nebraska man

WILBER, Neb. (AP) – A three-judge panel has been selected to determine whether a Nebraska man will be sentenced to death or life in prison for killing and dismembering a 24-year-old Lincoln woman.

The Nebraska Supreme Court announced in a news release that Johnson County District Judge Julie Smith and Cass County District Judge Michael Smith were randomly selected to join presiding Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson on the panel.

The panel will decide whether enough aggravating factors exist to sentence 53-year-old Aubrey Trail to death. Trail was convicted in July of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of Sydney Loofe.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments