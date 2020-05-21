3 more inmates at Omaha prison center positive for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. – State prison officials have confirmed that three more Nebraska inmates at an Omaha work-release center have tested positive for COVID-19. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Wednesday evening in a news release that to date, seven men housed at the Omaha Community Corrections Center have tested positive. Officials say no other inmates in any other facilities have tested positive for the virus. That news comes as the state’s online coronavirus tracking site said six more COVID-19 deaths were recorded and 276 additional cases were confirmed on Wednesday.