3 new cases reported among Nebraska prison employees

Lincoln, Neb. — The number of positive COVID-19 cases among Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) employees has risen by three to 64.

State Director Scott Frakes announced Saturday that a staff member with the NDCS is positive for COVID-19. The staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The individual is self-isolating at home.

KETV reported over the weekend that two other newly infected employees are self-isolating at home. One of the employees works at the Lincoln Correctional Center. The second employee works at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. The department said that anyone who may have had close contact with any of the three staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.