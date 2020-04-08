4 new cases at YRTC

Kearney- Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting 7 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total district case number to 34. TRPHD is completing further investigation into these cases.

Buffalo County individuals: 4 of the cases are resulting from a close contact investigation at the YRTC:



One staff member of the Kearney YRTC and three male youth tested positive for COVID-19. The additional staffer who has tested positive is at home self-isolating and doing well. The three male youth who have tested positive are asymptomatic and are self-isolating in individual rooms. The necessary areas in the facility have been sanitized and all staff and youth continue to be monitored for symptoms including having their temperature checked daily. In order to protect privacy of those who have tested positive, additional information will not be released.

Additional individuals from Buffalo County include:

Female in her 30s isolating at home Male in his 50s isolating at home

Kearney County individual isolating at home: Female in her 20s



“Our health department would like to offer an enormous thank you to the staff of the Nebraska Guard, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, Emergency Management, Kearney Regional Medical Center, and CHI Good Samaritan Hospital for their time and support as we tested large groups of individuals in our community,” state Glenda Fraber, Assistant Health Director. Since Sunday April 5th this partnership has tested over 300 individuals for COVID-19 in Buffalo County including YRTC-Kearney residents, staff, emergency responders, and healthcare workers at increased risk.

The health department releases case numbers daily to inform our citizens of the prevalence of COVID-19 locally. DHHS will continue daily updates to Nebraska’s cases via its new Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.

People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone. Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC.

People in these higher-risk groups should:

Stock up on supplies, including extra necessary medications.

Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.

When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.

Avoid crowds as much as possible.

Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.

If there is a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.

Recent data shows that the virus is also affecting younger people. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said 20% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in the U.S. were 20-44 years old.

Two Rivers Public Health Department and the other local health departments in Nebraska join Governor Ricketts in urging every Nebraskan to do all we can to…

Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected.

What could that mean to for you?

Stay Home

Stay home whenever possible.

Avoid gathering in any groups (if a group is necessary , limit it to no more than 10 people – and remember the 6 feet rule)

Do not visit or host people who do not live with you . This includes family.

Work from home if you can.

Stay Healthy

Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with .

Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick.

If you are an employer, make plans so that you employees can stay home when they need to.

Cover your nose and mouth with a cloth mask when you are out in public.

Shop 1x each week, alone, and be efficient. Avoid browsing

Stay Connected

Stay in touch with friends and loved ones by using your phone, tablet, computer, letters, or cards.

Check in on neighbors and other people who may be alone or need help.

All Nebraskans need to act, today to limit the impact of coronavirus on our communities.

*State and local health departments are testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS cases and cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date. Also, if a case is reported and it’s determined the person isn’t a resident of that particular county, it will be moved to the appropriate county. If it’s determined a person isn’t a resident of Nebraska, the case will be removed from the case count.

DHHS opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.