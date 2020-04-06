4 new COVID-19 cases in Buffalo County

Kearney- Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total district case number to 26. All individuals are isolating at home in Buffalo County. The individuals are as follows:

A male in his 60s

A male in his 50s

A female in her 40s

A male in his 40s

Two Rivers Public Health Department, in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, and the Nebraska Guard, provided testing for individuals at the Youth Residential Treatment Center in Kearney as well as individuals with close contact with the facility. CHI Good Samaritan Hospital and Kearney Regional Medical Center provided supportive services to the Nebraska Guard during sample collection. Jeremy Eschliman Health Director of Two Rivers Public Health Department stated, “We are tremendously blessed to have partnerships with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, local law enforcement, and health system partners, in order for the successful deployment of an event like this, working aggressively to protect our citizens’ health.”