400 Gal of Hand Sanitizer to be given to Lexington/Dawson & Gosper County area businesses

Click image below for interview

WHAT: Renewable Fuels Nebraska, a trade organization for the state’s ethanol industry, in conjunction with the Nebraska Ethanol Board, and the University of Nebraska’s Innovation Campus, will hold a hand sanitizer giveaway for Dawson and Gosper County area businesses to assist in protecting the health of employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rules:

1. Stay in your vehicle with the windows rolled up. Drive in as directed from Road 433.

2. One container of sanitizer will be placed in the trunk of your car or pickup bed.

3. Once you have received your container, exit the parking lot onto Road 433.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Dawson Public Power District parking lot, south side of the building, 75191 Rd 433, Lexington, NE 68850

WHY: Nebraska ethanol plants eager to assist Nebraska communities during the COVID-19 pandemic donated ethanol to be used in hand sanitizer production.

WHO: The hand sanitizer project was a joint effort of the Nebraska Ethanol Board, Renewable Fuels Nebraska, the University of Nebraska’s Innovation campus, and many other entities.