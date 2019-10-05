Crash-teen killed

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-412261 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | October 5, 2019
WESTERVILLE, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska State Patrol says a 16-year-old boy has died in a crash near central Nebraska’s Westerville.
The Kearney Hub reports the crash happened around 8 a.m. Friday, when the westbound pickup truck the teen was driving crossed over the eastbound lane of Highway 70 into a ditch and rolled.

Investigators say Brandon Cheek, of Arcadia, died at the scene a few miles east of Westerville. The crash site is about 18 miles east of Broken Bow.

Cheek was a junior at Ansley High School. Superintendent Gordon Goodman says a crisis team was made available to students Friday and Saturday.

