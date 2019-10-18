class="post-template-default single single-post postid-414995 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Highway Commission/District 7 Program Hearing in McCook

BY KRVN News | October 18, 2019
Courtesy/District 7 Meeting Oct. 25

McCook, Neb. – The Nebraska State Highway Commission has scheduled an October 25 meeting to be held at 8:30 a.m. at the McCook Community Hospital, 1301 East H Street, McCook, Nebraska.

Public is highly encouraged to attend this meeting as they will be discussing current and future highway improvement projects.

District 7 Engineer Kurt Vosburg says it is important to have public input.

Among the many projects, Vosburg says there is one specifically that may have some interest from the public.

Also speaking during the meeting will be NDOT District 7 Commissioner Greg Wolford and NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis.

District 7 consists of the counties of Chase, Dundy, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Kearney, Perkins, Phelps, and Red Willow.

