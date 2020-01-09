LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska voters who want to cast an early ballot in the upcoming primary election can request their ballot as early as next week. The Nebraska secretary of state’s office says Monday is the first day to request an early ballot for the May 12 election. Secretary of State Bob Evnen says counties that receive requests for early ballots will maintain a list, and those ballots will be among the first ones mailed on April 6. Evnen says some counties also maintain a permanent early voting list, which allows counties to contact voters who have indicated an ongoing preference to vote by mail.