44 new cases of COVID-19 reported

Kearney, Neb. — Forty-four new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven-

county region it serves for Monday, December 7. Please check the Two Rivers website for more detailed information for our citizens

on current COVID-19.

New confirmed cases for Monday include:

 Buffalo County –15

 Dawson County-19

 Franklin County-3

 Harlan County-2

 Phelps County – 5

Two Rivers Public Health Department strongly advises that local policies based on scientific data are implemented. “The science is

settled,” states Health Director Jeremy Eschliman. Increased case numbers and hospital bed usage are at higher levels than last spring,

and TRPHD urges our citizens to take personal responsibility for stopping the spread of disease. We all have a responsibility to slow

the spread of COVID-19. It is imperative that we protect each other by doing things like wearing masks and practicing social

distancing so we can return to a strong economy and normal day-to-day activities.

COVID-19 is still circulating in our district. Two Rivers recommends continued actions to prevent the spread of any illness

such as:

 Know how it spreads

 Wash your hands often

 Avoid close contact

 Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

 Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve

 Clean and disinfect

 Monitor your overall health and specifically monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19

 Stay home if you have symptoms or are awaiting test results

Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those who eventually develop

symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to

maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission –

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-faq.html

Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing. Public health officials continue to emphasize that maintaining

6-feet social distancing is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus.

If you have been tested through Test Nebraska, call 402-207-9377.

Two Rivers continues to advise citizens to stay home when experiencing illness and seek medical care when necessary.

The Department of Health and Human Services opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer

general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to keep them informed. The number is 402-552-

6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.