Custer County Reports Second COVID-19 Related Death

Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) sadly reports their districts second coronavirus related death, a resident of Custer County. The man, who was hospitalized outside the

jurisdiction, was in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

As of Tuesday, April 14, 2020, LBPHD has confirmed 19 cases of COVID-19 within their district with a state total of 871. The Custer County death brings the state total to 19. For updated

state case numbers please visit http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.

All 93 Nebraska counties remain under Directed Health Measures. Infectious disease experts project that the coronavirus outbreak will be at or near its peak by the beginning of May. Loup Basin supports Governor Ricketts recent proclamation, “21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthyin Nebraska” in response to the ongoing pandemic. For the next three weeks (April 10-30), the Governor and LBPHD are urging Nebraskans to avoid non-essential errands and to practice

strict social distancing.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts | Daily COVID-19 Press Briefing | April 14, 2020

People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone. Individuals over 65 years of age and those who have underlying health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and asthma are at a higher risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

For the latest information, visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx or LBPHD (website: www.lbphd.org or

on Facebook by searching Loup Basin Public Health Department).