(AUDIO) Elwood Area Foundation Hosts Online Auction for Annual Community Fundraiser.

ELWOOD, NE – The Elwood Are Foundation (EAF) is hosting their annual community fundraiser online after having to cancel plans for their 2020 Spring Gala due to the pandemic.

This year, the EAF has an online auction currently available for viewing with bidding starting at 10 am on Sunday, July 26 and closes at 10 pm on Friday, July 31.

During last year’s 8th Annual Spring Gala $40,000 was raised.

All proceeds raised at the Annual Spring Gala is put back into the community of Elwood, whether it be community projects, programs, or to encourage, enhance and provide opportunities for charitable giving, including youth grants.

