Loup Basin Public Health Department Sees Largest One Week Case Increase

Burwell, NE – As of Friday, September 18, 2020, two hundred and forty-eight (248) COVID-19 cases have been reported by Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD). The increase of 34 cases in the last week is the largest one week increase LBPHD has reported since the health department received its first case in April.

The breakdown by county below shows the number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic, the number of those considered to be recovered and the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.

LBPHD, alongside Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Centers

for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), encourage everyone to take preventative actions to

help limit COVID-19 spread:

Wear a mask . The CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings and when around people who do not live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Masks should not be worn children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

. The CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings and when around people who do not live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Masks should not be worn children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. Maintain social distancing . Staying approximately 2 arms’ length (or 6 feet) from people who are not from your household both indoor and outdoors can help ensure you are not coming in contact with another person’s respiratory droplets.

. Staying approximately 2 arms’ length (or 6 feet) from people who are not from your household both indoor and outdoors can help ensure you are not coming in contact with another person’s respiratory droplets. Wash your hands . Everyone should wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blwoing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

. Everyone should wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blwoing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. Stay home . If you or your child has been in close contact with someone who has COVID- 19 during their contagious period it is important to voluntarily quarantine to prevent larger outbreaks.

. If you or your child has been in close contact with someone who has COVID- 19 during their contagious period it is important to voluntarily quarantine to prevent larger outbreaks. Get tested. If you have been exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19 you can be tested for free via TestNebraska.com (TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish). Many medical providers also offer COVID-19 testing.

As we head into the fall, LBPHD encourages anyone 6 months or older to be vaccinated for influenza. Getting vaccinated against seasonal influenza can limit the spread of this respiratory illness that can cause strain on the healthcare systems during the winter months. To see a listing of LBPHD’s flu shot clinics that are open to the public please visit www.lbphd.org/flu-calendar.

Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.