Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Gibbon Incident Involving Stolen Property

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of incidents near Gibbon on the evening of Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

At approximately 8:07pm someone reported seeing a suspicious white 2015 Chevrolet flatbed pickup with no license plates parked near the property on 78th Rd. Deputies responded to the call and found the pickup near 100th and Rage Rd. The suspect turned off the headlights and continued driving. Due to safety concerns, deputies stopped efforts to contact the driver.

Later that hour, the suspect pulled into a property on 85th Rd with a suspected intent to steal fuel. The driver struck a piece of farm equipment, got stuck and was then confronted by the resident. The resident fired several shots in the vicinity of the suspect who fled on foot, no damage or injury was reported.

At 9:33 pm, a John Deere 8130 tractor and ripper attachment was reported stolen from a Shelton Residence on Sioux Rd, prior to stealing the tractor, the suspect went through a car in a garage.

At 9:47pm the tractor was located abandoned behind Sell Auto in Gibbon with some exterior damage and portions of a chain link fence attached to it. The fence was discovered to be a section from the Gibbon Waste Water Treatment Plant. A small portion of fence from the Gibbon Packing Facility was also damaged.

At 9:53pm a 2007 GMC pickup owned by Sell Auto was missing from the lot and has yet to be found as well as the person who took it.

Upon further investigation, the white Chevy pickup was reported stolen on October 24, 2020 from Harrison County, MO.

Responding to the scene were Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department, Shelton Police and Nebraska State Patrol. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact Buffalo County Sheriff’s office at 308-236-8555.