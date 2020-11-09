Loup Basin Public Health Department Sees Over 240 New COVID-19 Cases

Burwell, NE – As of Friday, November 6, 2020, 786 COVID-19 cases have been reported by Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD). In the past two weeks, LBPHD has added 243 new cases.

The breakdown by county below shows the number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic, the number of those considered to be recovered and the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The goal of public health is to slow the spread of COVID-19 so that our hospitals can provide care to everyone whether they have COVID-19, a car crash, heart attack, or some other illness. With the increasing number of cases, LBPHD and DHHS contact tracers may not be able to call all cases within 24 hours of receiving your test results.

If you are symptomatic and have a test pending, please stay home and isolate until your test results are received. If you receive a positive test result, please notify your close contacts in the 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the time you were able to isolate that they should quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with you. Close contacts are those who you have been within 6 feet of for 15 minutes or more, someone with whom you have had direct physical contact with, or someone you shared eating or drinking utensils with. If you have children, they should also stay home from school until you receive a call from public health or a state contact

tracer.

Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.