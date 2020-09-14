4th DUI arrest for Lexington woman

A 38-year-old Lexington woman was arrested on suspicion of 4th offense Driving Under the Influence of more than .15 Alcohol. Shortly before 8:00pm Friday evening, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to an area about two miles northwest of Lexington where a suburban was reported to be in the ditch. A subject near the scene was identified and administered field sobriety tests. The subject, Krista Keim was placed under arrest. Keim has three prior DUI convictions, one in 2011 and two in 2017 according to the State Patrol report.

Keim was arraigned in Dawson County Court Monday morning. Her bond was set at 10% of $20,000. The DUI charge is a class IIA Felony offense which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment but, no minimum penalty.

Her next hearing is set for September 24, 2020 at 8:30am in Dawson County Court. The public defender was appointed to represent her.