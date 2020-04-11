5 new COVID cases in Two Rivers are including Veterans Home resident

TRPHD’s COVID-19 Daily Case Update

Kearney- Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting current daily numbers. The district currently has 46 total cases. Additional laboratory confirmations include three (3) Dawson County males: 2 in their 60s and 1 in his 40s, all isolating at home; one (1) Buffalo County female in her 40s, isolating at home.

Additionally a Buffalo County member of the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home (CNVH) in Kearney, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating in their private room. Two Rivers Public Health Department is continuing investigations on these cases in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services, and Nebraska Department of Veteran Affairs. Additional close contacts are being screened with additional testing possible.

Gov. Ricketts: Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy

Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limit. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace. Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you. Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds. Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities. Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.

Nebraskans have been doing a great job of complying with our social distancing directives.

These six rules will unite Nebraskans in our shared goal of slowing the spread of the virus as we enter its peak period.

*State and local health departments are testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS cases and cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date. Also, if a case is reported and it’s determined the person isn’t a resident of that particular county, it will be moved to the appropriate county. If it’s determined a person isn’t a resident of Nebraska, the case will be removed from the case count.

DHHS opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week. For more information call Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org .

Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter (@2RPHD)