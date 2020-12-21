class="post-template-default single single-post postid-503792 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska proposes $230 million new prison to fight crowding

BY AP | December 21, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska’s corrections department will propose to lawmakers  a new, $230 million prison to reduce chronic overcrowding that the agency’s  director says is likely to get worse. Corrections Director Scott Frakes will  present the plan in the upcoming legislative session with backing from his boss,  Gov. Pete Ricketts. State officials have tried for years to ease crowding in  Nebraska’s prisons by expanding parole, changing some sentencing laws and  creating new diversion programs. But the population has continued to grow, and the department has struggled to fill prison jobs – especially at the prison in  Tecumseh, a small town more than 50 miles away from both Omaha and Lincoln.

 

 

 

