Kearney- Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting current daily numbers. The district currently has 60 total cases. TRPHD is investigating further into all cases. Additional laboratory confirmations include four (4) Dawson County residents; two (2) Buffalo County residents:

Dawson County

1 male in his 60s

1 male in his 50s

1 male in his 40s

1 female in her 60s

Buffalo County