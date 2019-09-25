$65,000 Awarded Through Local Chapter Grant Program

Thirteen Nebraska FFA chapters or FFA members were awarded funds through the Nebraska FFA Foundation local chapter grant program.

This program, in its third year, supports Nebraska agricultural education classrooms, FFA programs and individual student entrepreneurship Supervised Agricultural Experiences. Funds are provided by the Nebraska FFA Foundation and its general fund donors.

The grant recipients for 2019 are:

Bayard: Greenhouse

Franklin: Plasma Table

Bishop Neumann: SawStop Table Saw

Sutton: Greenhouse Repairs

Minatare: Plasma Cutter and TIG Welder

Wood River: Greenhouse

Axtell: Greenhouse

Norris: Welder Replacement

Chase County: Welding Updates

McCool Junction: Animal Learning Barn Supplies- Camera and Generator

Waverly FFA Member: Audrey Sorensen: Pond Improvement SAE Project

Rock County: Welding Updates

Sutherland: Greenhouse

“Our board worked many years to develop sustainable funding to provide this program. The board knew that there were many programs in need of more financial support to develop career-ready students in agriculture, and awarding $65,000 will give students in these schools some of the resources necessary to reach their full potential,” said Stacey Agnew, Nebraska FFA Foundation Executive Director.

Many of these grant recipients will be showcased on the Nebraska FFA Foundation website and social media throughout the next couple years. Applications for the 2020 Local Chapter Grant Program will open in April.