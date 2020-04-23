70 new COVID-19 cases in Two Rivers district, 58 of them in Dawson County

KEARNEY – Seventy new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by Two Rivers Public Health Department, pushing the total to 343 in the seven-county region it serves.

New confirmed cases include:

Fifty six adults in Dawson County

Two pediatric cases in Dawson County

Ten adults in Buffalo County

One pediatric case in Buffalo County

One adult in Gosper County

No other new cases were reported in the Two Rivers district.

Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:

Dawson County – 255

Buffalo County – 72

Gosper County – 8

Kearney County – 4

Franklin County –3

Phelps County – 1

Harlan County – 0

Two Rivers continues to partner with area businesses and organizations to perform enhanced surveillance testing. The tests determine the presence of COVID-19 within specific communities or fields of employment in the district and provide data to help with decision making and improve measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At this time, it is very evident that COVID-19 is endemic in the Dawson County area. Two Rivers, in association with the Nebraska Public Health Lab, and the Nebraska National Guard, has been able to provide over 500 tests to Dawson County within the last week.

Testing is available to the public at the discretion of health care providers. Individuals are more likely to be tested by if they are essential infrastructure staff, in direct contact with a laboratory confirmed case, a health care worker, first responder or age 65 or older. For more information, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at 888-669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org .

Two Rivers continues to advise citizens to stay home when experiencing illness and seek medical care when necessary.

The Department of Health and Human Services opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to keep them informed. The number is 402-552-6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.