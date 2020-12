75 new cases of COVID-10 reported

KEARNEY –Seventy-five (75) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the

seven-county region it serves for Tuesday, December 1. Please check the Two Rivers website for more detailed information for our

citizens on current COVID-19.

New confirmed cases for Tuesday include:

 Buffalo County –47

 Dawson County-10

 Franklin County-2

 Harlan County-3

 Kearney County-3

 Phelps County – 10

“Do bear with us for the spottiness of the data over the next few weeks. We expect (and are already beginning to see) an artificial data discontinuity across the country due to the Thanksgiving holiday (fewer testing sites are open over Thanksgiving week, labs process and report fewer tests, deaths are not reported with immediate urgency by hospitals). This may result in lower testing overall and lower positives detected and reported. Typically, this tends to correct itself over the next few weeks as unmet demand for testing is fulfilled and the reporting of cases and deaths catches up with the daily count. This process may result in an overcounting as the system catches up with the real case counts,” states Aravind Menon, PHD TRPHD Epidemiologist.

COVID-19 is still circulating in our district. Two Rivers recommends continued actions to prevent the spread of any illness

such as:

 Know how it spreads

 Wash your hands often

 Avoid close contact

 Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

 Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve

 Clean and disinfect

 Monitor your overall health and specifically monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19

 Stay home if you have symptoms or are awaiting test results

Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those who eventually develop

symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to

maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission –

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-faq.html

Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing. Public health officials continue to emphasize that maintaining

6-feet social distancing is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus.

If you have been tested through Test Nebraska, call 402-207-9377.

Two Rivers continues to advise citizens to stay home when experiencing illness and seek medical care when necessary.

The Department of Health and Human Services opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer

general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to keep them informed. The number is 402-552-

6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.