77 New cases of COVID-19 and One Death reported by Two Rivers for Thursday

KEARNEY –Seventy-seven (77) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven county region it serves for Thursday, October 22. Please check the Two Rivers website for more detailed information for our citizens on current COVID-19.

New confirmed cases for Thursday include:

Buffalo County –38

Dawson County – 20

Franklin County- 6

Gosper County- 1

Harlan County- 2

Phelps County – 10

COVID-19 is still circulating in our district. Two Rivers recommends continued actions to prevent the spread of any illness

such as:

Know how it spreads

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve

Clean and disinfect

Monitor your overall health and specifically monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19

Stay home if you have symptoms or are awaiting test results

Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those who eventually develop

symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission –

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-faq.html

Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing. Public health officials continue to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus.

If you have been tested through Test Nebraska, call 402-207-9377.

Two Rivers continues to advise citizens to stay home when experiencing illness and seek medical care when necessary.

The Department of Health and Human Services opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to keep them informed. The number is 402-552- 6645.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

—

Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney is saddened to report one additional death in the district as a result of COVID-19.

The individual was a male in his 90s from Dawson County. Health Director Jeremy Eschliman extended his sympathies to the families. “My condolences go out to the loved ones dealing with this loss. Our entire team is saddened by this news.”

To help prevent further spread of the virus, Eschliman strongly urges everyone to stay home when sick, wear face masks while in the community and in the public, and ensure proper hand washing is exercised. He emphasizes the importance of mask usage in preventing the spread of the virus, especially if people are exhibiting mild, allergy-like symptoms, or are asymptomatic and don’t realize they are infected. Eschliman reminds people that if they have tested for the virus and are awaiting results, they need to stay home until results are received. If businesses have questions on how to help protect their employees and customers, please reach out to the Two Rivers office.