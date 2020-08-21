79-year-old woman arrested in 78-year-old McCook man’s death

McCOOK, Neb. (AP) – Police in southwestern Nebraska have arrested a 79-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 78-year-old man in McCook. The McCook Gazette reports that police were called to a home Thursday morning and found the man dead following what investigators described only as a domestic situation.

Police say the woman was arrested on suspicion of causing the man’s death. Police have not released the names of the victim or the suspect or explained their

relationship. Police also have not given any details on how the man was killed.

An autopsy has been scheduled in Omaha.