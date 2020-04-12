8 new cases in Two Rivers Health District

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-454485 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY TRPHD | April 12, 2020
Kearney- Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting current daily numbers. The district currently has 54 total cases.  TRPHD is investigating further into all cases.  Additional laboratory confirmations include five (5) Dawson County residents; two (2) Buffalo County residents: and one (1) Franklin County resident all as listed below:

Dawson County

  • 3 males: one in his 40s and 2 in their 60s
  • 2 females: one in her 30s and one in her 60s

Buffalo County

  • 1 female in her 50s
  • 1 male in his 40s

Franklin County

  • 1 male in his 70s
