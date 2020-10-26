9-year-old Seward boy killed in hunting accident

LINCOLN- According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-year-old Seward boy was killed in a hunting accident Sunday morning. The accident occurred near Branched Oak Lake, near NW 98th Street and West Davey road at about 7:40 A.M. Sunday. The victim was Gunnar Holte according to the Lancaster Sherriff’s Office. The boy was pheasant hunting with his father and accidentally shot himself. Authorities say he was shooting at a bird, went to reload a shotgun, and the gun fired. Holte was taken to a hospital, and measures to save his life were unsuccessful.