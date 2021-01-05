$94,000 Nebraska Pick 5 Winning Ticket Sold in Maywood

Lincoln, NE – January 5, 2021 – One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Monday, January 4 drawing is holding a ticket worth $94,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Monday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $94,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Village Market, 116 N Commercial Street, in Maywood. The winning numbers from Monday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 08, 10, 19, 21, 23. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

Nebraska Pick 5 is Nebraska’s unique Lottery game: all the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that it is not won, are 1 in 501,942. The overall odds of winning any Nebraska Pick 5 prize which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $803 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.