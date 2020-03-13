A child related to the family with six known positive tests of COVID-19 is the latest diagnosed

LINCOLN – A child is the latest presumptive positive family member of the Nebraska woman who recently traveled to California and Nevada and tested positive for COVID-19. Bringing the total number of members in one family to seven and the state total to 14. They live in Douglas County and are self-isolating at home.

The Douglas County Health Department continues with its close contact investigation to identify people who had recent interactions with the individuals involved to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

You can find further information on the Douglas County Health Department’s website – https://www. douglascountyhealth.com/ latest-news.

Public health partners across the state continue to take action to protect the health of Nebraskans.

Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC.

People in these higher-risk groups should:

Stock up on supplies, including extra necessary medications.

Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.

When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.

Avoid crowds as much as possible.

Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.

If there is a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.

Everyone can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:

Avoiding close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Here’s where to find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders on the DHHS website – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and CDC’s website – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

DHHS has set up a coronavirus (COVID-19) information line that will allow residents to get answers to general questions and receive information on resources available. That number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.

DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as we have new information. The CDC’s website is also a good resource for COVID-19 information – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.