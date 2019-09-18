class="post-template-default single single-post postid-408520 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
A judge has terminated the parental rights of the mother and father of twin baby boys abandoned at a Kearney hospital | KRVN Radio

A judge has terminated the parental rights of the mother and father of twin baby boys abandoned at a Kearney hospital

BY Associated Press | September 18, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
A judge has terminated the parental rights of the mother and father of twin baby boys abandoned at a Kearney hospital

KEARNEY, Neb. – A judge has terminated the parental rights of the mother and father of twin baby boys abandoned at a Kearney hospital in February.

The Kearney Hub reports that the rights of the unknown parents were terminated Tuesday. The boys were born Feb. 2 at CHI Good Samaritan hospital. Their mother left the hospital two days later, and officials have said she provided false information when she was admitted.

The state’s safe haven law says parents won’t be prosecuted for abandonment if they turn over children 30 days old or younger at a hospital.

A state caseworker testified at the rights hearing that she’d failed on several attempts to find the parents.
Judge Gerry Jorgensen says the twins, identified in court records as Tyler and Andrew, will remain in state custody in foster care until an adoption process begins.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments