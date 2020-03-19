A message from Cozad Mayor Marcus Kloepping

Here are the symptoms you should be looking for of you are concerned about COVID-19.

1.Fever over 100.4

2.Cough

3.Shortness of breath

4.Sore throat

These symptoms do not mean you have the virus, however they will be great indicators that you may want to call your doctor.

Do not show up without calling first.

Most experts agree that this virus will pop up in Cozad. Most healthy people will handle COVID-19 with very little issue, however anyone that has existing medical issues or anyone over the age of 60 will be at a higher risk or developing life threatening issues.

Moving forward here are a few highlights:

Emerald Care will only have the front door unlocked and will turn away all visitors. All employees will been screened before entry.

Meadowlark Point and the Cozad Community Hospital are not accepting visitors. All employees will be screened before entry.

Cozad Police Department will only be responding to emergency calls in person. All non-emergency business will be handles over the phone when possible or from a safe distance.

Cozad Fire and Rescue will limit the amount of people entering properties until we can assess the current situation.

City Hall will remain open, but the doors will be locked. If you need something please call before showing up.

Board of Public Works will only be allowing drive up payments and the front doors will be locked. You can also pay your bills online.

These steps are being taken not only to protect residents, but also our first responders and medical professionals. We will need to keep these people working to ensure all of our safety.

Cozad Child Care will close tomorrow, and will not reopen for the time being. Students and others if you are available to offer childcare or if you are in need of childcare please keep up with my page and we will get more information out soon.

Funerals should be kept under 10 people and postponed if possible.

A team of professionals from Emerald Care, Cozad Community Health Systems, School Board, Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad Police Department, Cozad Fire and Rescue, Dawson County Emergency Management, and Cozad Child Care will be meeting weekly and participating in an open exchange of dialogue as new information becomes available. As that new info becomes available we will share that info with you.

This is our new normal for the time being. Please check on your neighbors, friends, and family. We will need everyone to get through this.

As for our businesses, they need your support. These business owners are the same ones that donate services for fundraisers for Cozad. The grocery store will remain open, most restaurants are offering take out or delivery, and all of the retail stores will take orders over the phone. When you do go out please try to keep 6 foot between yourself and your neighbors. These business will need your business now more than ever.

Please know that we will get through this, but it will take everyone being…….#CozadStrong.

This is a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number for all COVID-19 questions. It is open from 8 am to 8 pm 7 days a week.

402-552-6445