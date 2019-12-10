HEBRON, Neb. (AP) A southeast Nebraska man accused of shooting two brothers one fatally has taken a plea deal in another case.

Thayer County District Court records say 22-year-old Michael Lewis pleaded no contest last week to terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Prosecutors dropped other counts in return for Lewis’ pleas. His sentencing is set for Feb. 4.

The shooting occurred Oct. 27, 2018, after Remington Elting, of Davenport, and his brother, Reuben Elting, also of Davenport, broke into Lewis’ home in Hebron. Remington Elting died and Reuben Elting was hospitalized.

Prosecutors determined the shooting was justified, but they subsequently filed charges stemming from a fight Lewis was involved in a day before the shooting. Prosecutors say he fired several handgun shots into the air and pointing the gun toward at least two other men at a residence in Davenport.