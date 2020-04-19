A Third Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Southwest Nebraska

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD) has been notified of an additional person from SWNPHD’s health district that have tested positive for COVID-19.

New cases include:

One Furnas County resident – A man in his 20s who is currently self-isolating.

Contact investigations are underway to identify people who came into close contact to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

COVID-19 is active in the communities of southwest Nebraska and not related to any specific location. SWNPHD recommends everyone practice the same protective measures when they go to any location outside their own home.

Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people of all ages with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, including:

People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma

People who have serious heart conditions

People who are immunocompromised. Many conditions can cause a person to be immunocompromised, including cancer treatment, smoking, or organ transplantation.

People with severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 40 or higher)

People with diabetes

People with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis

People with liver disease

For general information on COVID-19 call the DHHS hotline at 402-552-6645, or visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.

For more information on COVID-19 in southwest Nebraska, visit www.swhealth.ne.gov. You can also follow SWNPHD on Facebook and Twitter. SWNPHD serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties. SWNPHD is located at 404 West 10th St (1 block north of Arby’s) in McCook or at 501 Broadway in Imperial (5th St. entrance).